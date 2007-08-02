Campfire songs with Richard Hawley



Photo by neil365

While we wait to hear Richard Hawley's Lady's Bridge, the guy's been nice enough to upload a few acoustic tracks to his Web site. As expected, the songs - versions of tunes from his early albums - are just stellar, capturing the songwriter's avuncular delivery and melancholic temperment via a folkier style.

Richard Hawley - "It's Over, Love": mp3

Richard Hawley - "The Nights Are Cold": mp3

(Get the rest of these songs at Hawley's site)

Previously: New Richard Hawley: "Tonight the Streets Are Ours"

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New songs all sound the same? Click below for more Old Music.