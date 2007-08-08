Cuban Linx #27: Songs of the year, Live Bishop Allen, New Caribou, Lewis & Clarke

Rock Insider posts her top 10 songs of the year so far.

Lullabyes has yet another great bootleg, this time of a recent Bishop Allen in-store.

Gorilla vs. Bear has the best song on the new Caribou album, as will I as soon as I can spare a minute to write about it. I don't always like the direction Dan Snaith's taken since dropping the Manitoba moniker, but "Melody Day" is a track I - and you! - can get behind unequivocally.

Speaking of songs I can get behind - Stereogum interviews my boy Lou Rogai of Lewis & Clarke for their fantastic-as-usual Quit Your Day Job series.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.