Cuban Linx #30: The Main Drag, This Is Next, Ryan Adams

The rave reviews keep rolling in for my bros the Main Drag - peep two at Can You See The Sunset From the Southside? and Obscure Sound. I wrote about their stellar new album, Yours as Fast as Mine, right here.

Status Ain't Hood analyzes the cultural importance (and quality) of volume 1 of This Is Next, the Vice-curated Now This Is What I Call Indie compilation. He says the whole thing makes a lot of sense; he's right.

Blender.com talks to Ryan Adams, caped crusader, about how to start a comic book collection: "My biggest connection is with Batman: He's a dark dude; he has women trouble; he may or may not have been a drunk. I can identify with those things.” I love this guy.

Self-promotion: Pick up this week's Entertainment Weekly for my reviews of the new New Pornographers album and two recent novels. I also reviewed that Badly Drawn Boy show for EW.com's PopWatch.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.