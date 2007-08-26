I Gave You Everything



Together at last.

David Gilmour Girls probably have the best band name in the universe. Luckily the group has songs to match - or at least one, "Young Rats," a jittery staccato banger that appropriates Dark Wave in much the same way Division Day or I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness do. But with beats. In other words, you can get sad and dance to this at the same time. The Girls' debut full-length is called Vultures, it's out in September, and you should probably invest in some air conditioning before you hear it - it's going to be shit-hot.

David Gilmour Girls - "Young Rats": mp3

(Buy the "Young Rats" 12'' from Relish Recordings; hear a remix over at Discobelle)

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