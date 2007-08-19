Live: Augie March and the Folk @ Mercury Lounge, 7.30.07



All photos by David Greenwald

Any band that names itself after my favorite Saul Bellow novel is fine by me. Australian imports Augie March put on a hell of a show at the Mercury Lounge a few weeks back. The band plays an intriguing brand of folk-rock set firmly in the British folk tradition; while I don't think they sing about elves or hobbits, they give off a pretty great Lord of the Rings vibe. Still haven't heard their unfortunately titled new one, Moo, You Bloody Choir, but Strange Bird is an album you should get ahold of. More photos after the jump, as usual. [Continue reading...]

Augie March From what I know about the Folk, they're a group of Columbia University grads. From what I heard, I can tell you that they'd like to be about 10 other bands - Incubus and John Mayer, mostly - but aside from too much indulgent soloing, their KROQ-ready alt-rock was good enough for me to stick around. Stereogum was at this show too, by the way.

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