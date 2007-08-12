Live: Tegan and Sara @ Hiro Ballroom, 8.01.07



All photos by David Greenwald

This was a bit of a weird show for me, in that it started pretty early (the band went on around 8:30 and didn't have an opener) and was chock-full of 15-year-old emo lesbians. Their new album, the Chris Walla-produced The Con, is solid enough, as far as these things go - it sounds like Dashboard Confessional fronting Death Cab, except Chris Carrabba is a pair of twin sisters with pseudo-mullets. So the show was about what I expected, minus the endless, extremely unfunny banter that somehow had the crowd hanging over every word. Can't even tell you how many times some dude shouted "So jealous!" More pictures after the jump. [Continue reading...]

Tegan and Sara - "Hop a Plane": mp3 (The Con is out now on Sire Records)

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