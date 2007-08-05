Los Angeles Show Calendar: August 2007
Photo by Muller*
How're things on the West Coast? You guys have a hell of a month coming up. The Blair/Travel By Sea show at the Silverlake Lounge should the best couple hours of folk music you hear all month, the Magic Numbers will be great if they play their old stuff and Wilco - one of the few bands on my all-time favorites list I still haven't managed to see thanks to the flu and a PR mishap, respectively - is playing at the Greek! Who could ask for more? I haven't seen Princeton yet, either, but I'm still jamming their EP. Hopefully they'll play a few more dates after I get back in October.
Monday, 8/6 - Princeton @ The Echo (free!)
Tuesday, 8/7 - Blair, Travel By Sea @ The Silverlake Lounge
Friday, 8/10 - MF Doom @ The Glass House
Saturday, 8/11 - Rage Against the Machine, Wu-Tang Clan, etc. @ Rock The Bells
Saturday, 8/11 - Minnie Driver (lolz) @ The Hotel Cafe
Sunday, 8/12 - MF Doom @ The El Rey
Tuesday, 8/14 - Magic Numbers @ The El Rey
Tuesday, 8/14 - The One AM Radio, Montag @ The Echo
Wednesday, 8/15 - Junior Senior @ The Roxy
Saturday, 8/18 - Ben Harper, Blonde Redhead, Morris Day & The Time (no kidding) @ Sunset Junction
Sunday, 8/19 and Monday, 8/20 - Beastie Boys @ The Greek Theatre
Thursday, 8/23 - Daniel Johnston @ The Henry Fonda Theater
Saturday, 8/25 - Lavender Diamond, Bus Driver, etc. @ The FUCK YEAH FEST (The Echo)
Saturday, 8/25 - Au Revoir Simone, Princeton @ The Troubadour
Wednesday, 8/29 - Wilco @ The Greek Theatre
Princeton - "The Indifference Curve": mp3
The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3
Wilco - "What Light": mp3
Related: New York Concert Calendar: August 2007
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