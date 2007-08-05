Los Angeles Show Calendar: August 2007



Photo by Muller*



How're things on the West Coast? You guys have a hell of a month coming up. The Blair/Travel By Sea show at the Silverlake Lounge should the best couple hours of folk music you hear all month, the Magic Numbers will be great if they play their old stuff and Wilco - one of the few bands on my all-time favorites list I still haven't managed to see thanks to the flu and a PR mishap, respectively - is playing at the Greek! Who could ask for more? I haven't seen Princeton yet, either, but I'm still jamming their EP. Hopefully they'll play a few more dates after I get back in October.

Monday, 8/6 - Princeton @ The Echo (free!)

Tuesday, 8/7 - Blair, Travel By Sea @ The Silverlake Lounge

Friday, 8/10 - MF Doom @ The Glass House

Saturday, 8/11 - Rage Against the Machine, Wu-Tang Clan, etc. @ Rock The Bells

Saturday, 8/11 - Minnie Driver (lolz) @ The Hotel Cafe

Sunday, 8/12 - MF Doom @ The El Rey

Tuesday, 8/14 - Magic Numbers @ The El Rey

Tuesday, 8/14 - The One AM Radio, Montag @ The Echo

Wednesday, 8/15 - Junior Senior @ The Roxy

Saturday, 8/18 - Ben Harper, Blonde Redhead, Morris Day & The Time (no kidding) @ Sunset Junction

Sunday, 8/19 and Monday, 8/20 - Beastie Boys @ The Greek Theatre

Thursday, 8/23 - Daniel Johnston @ The Henry Fonda Theater

Saturday, 8/25 - Lavender Diamond, Bus Driver, etc. @ The FUCK YEAH FEST (The Echo)

Saturday, 8/25 - Au Revoir Simone, Princeton @ The Troubadour

Wednesday, 8/29 - Wilco @ The Greek Theatre

Princeton - "The Indifference Curve": mp3

The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3

Wilco - "What Light": mp3

Related: New York Concert Calendar: August 2007

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