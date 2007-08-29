Mixtape: This is Where the Summer Ends



Photo by David Greenwald

For many of us (not me! At least not yet...), it's back to school time. Which is reason enough for an end of summer mixtape, wouldn't you say?

1. Ben Folds Five - "Where's Summer B?": mp3

2. All Girl Summer Fun Band - "Brooklyn Phone Call": mp3

3. Ryan Adams - "Nuclear" (Pinkhearts Sessions version): mp3

4. The Field Mice - "September's Not So Far Away": mp3

5. The Softies - "Holiday in Rhode Island": mp3

6. Big Star - "September Gurls": mp3

7. Blinker the Star - "September Already": mp3

8. Kings of Convenience - "Gold in the Air of Summer": mp3

I was tempted to post Justin Timberlake, but you guys will have to make do with the usual array of folk and indie-pop.

By the way, L.A. kids, I'm back in town on Sept. 26. Who's going to see the National that Friday?

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