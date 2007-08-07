New Elliott Smith - "Place Pigalle"



Photo by stevenisaacs



Where continents drift too far away / to keep it together for long...

Jesus, Elliott, how many of these songs do you have stowed away in your four-track tapes and lost demos? It seems like once a year, we're gifted with a "new" song from you, and each time it's like Christmas. This is well among your best work, and I'm not just saying that because it sprang fully-formed out of my headphones, like Athena from Zeus' skull. I hope beyond hope that there's more where this came from, but if not, thank you. For everything. (And thanks to the Sweet Addy forums for uncovering this gem.)

Elliott Smith - "Place Pigalle": mp3

Previously: Elliott Smith - The Complete Live Covers: The Beatles, The Kinks, Dylan and Young, Big Star and Nico, Oasis, etc.

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