New Saturday Looks Good To Me: "Make a Plan"

Hey bros and bro-ettes - I'm feeling a little under the weather at the moment so regularly scheduled non-stop Rawking will resume tomorrow. In the meantime, enjoy the new unbelievably great Saturday Looks Good To Me song. It sounds like the Fruit Bats jamming with Math and Physics Club.

Saturday Looks Good To Me - "Make a Plan": mp3

(Fill Up The Room is out Oct. 23 on K Records)

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