The Beatles' rooftop concert

Someday we might have Let It Be on DVD – though we'll probably have to wait for Paul to die, since he comes off worst in the documentary. Till then, though, there's always streaming video. If you have never seen this, the Beatles smoke a substantial portion of their penultimate album. The highlights are "I've Got a Feeling" and "One after 909"; the Fab Four's joy in this cheeky concert is absolutely palpable during those tracks.

(And rewatching this, I was also reminded of how, after all, the Beatles were consummate songcraftsmen to the last.)

Parts 2 and 3 of this video after the jump. [Continue reading...]

The Beatles - "Two of Us" (Let It Be...Naked version): mp3

Previously: John Lennon & Paul McCartney - A Toot and Snore in '74

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