This Week's Movies, 8/18/07



Courtesy of Picturehouse

(This is a weekly one-stop resource for movies screening in L.A., with Rotten Tomatoes/Metacritic averages, showtimes and more. Almost all of these movies are also either currently screening outside of L.A. or will be in the near future.)

The end-of-summer lead-up to Labor Day is a painfully slow period in the arts and entertainment world. But when it comes to the movies, this fact always seems to result in a flurry of activity, as studios rush to dump films (usually of the smaller, indie, and not-very-good variety) before the fall season. Still getting enough raves to stand apart from this glut is The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, which opens this week. The documentary follows two videogame rivals as they compete to achieve the world record score in the classic Donkey Kong arcade game. The reviews seem to suggest that the film adds up to more than just a "look at these crazy dudes" type doc (although interesting, nothing about the premise would have led me to expect the Village Voice to lose its shit over "every magical, exhilarating, infuriating, dumbfounding, jaw-dropping second of Gordon's miniature masterpiece.")

The week's other notable arrivals are Delirious, a satire of celebrity culture starring Steve Buscemi as a Manhattan paparazzo, and the ubiquitous Superbad.

Little Stevie Wonder - "Monkey Talk": mp3

Pixies - "Monkey Gone To Heaven": mp3

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING (8/17-8/23)

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

Avg. - RT - MC

96.0 - 96 - 96 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - No End in Sight

90.5 - 97 - 84 - The King of Kong

89.5 - 94 - 85 - The Bourne Ultimatum

89.0 - 92 - 86 - This is England

88.0 - 100 - 76 - 12:08 East of Bucharest

88.0 - 91 - 85 - Knocked Up

87.0 - 93 - 81 - Hairspray

84.5 - 89 - 80 - The Simpsons Movie

83.5 - 89 - 78 - Rescue Dawn

83.0 - 92 - 74 - Sicko

80.5 - 86 - 75 - Superbad

80.0 - 87 - 73 - Rocket Science

79.0 - 86 - 72 - Delirious

78.5 - 76 - 81 - Lady Chatterley

This week's openings and music-related films after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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