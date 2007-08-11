This Week's Movies in L.A., 8/11/07



42 Km Film

(This is a weekly one-stop resource for movies screening in L.A., with Rotten Tomatoes/Metacritic averages, showtimes and more. Almost all of these movies are also either currently screening outside of L.A. or will be in the near future.)

The sudden buzz about Romanian cinema reminds me, on a smaller scale of course, of when Korean movies were bursting out of the gate a few years back on the festival circuit. The Koreans, however, had the benefit of both a comparatively massive industry infrastructure and directors that were stylistically arresting and marketable. The Romanians, instead, are more tied together so far by content than style. They've scored three major socially-minded critical successes in the past year or so, and seem to practically specialize in the absurd. The first was last year's The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, aka "Kafka-meets-an-Eastern-European-healthcare-system," which follows a sick old man through a long, agonizing night as he tries to receive medical care. It is a flawless and eventually overwhelming film - one of the very few from last year that dared to achieve true greatness - and, relatedly, one I never want to see again. Then, Cristian Mungiu's abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days, by all accounts even bleaker than Mr. Lazarescu, earned the top prize and a flood of praise at Cannes this past May.

Arriving before it in theaters this week to noteworthy ink of its own is Corneliu Porumboiu's 12:08 East of Bucharest. The film, set in a small town celebrating the anniversary of the fall of communist dictator Nicole Ceausescu, is said to be more lighthearted and comedic, but no less absurd, fare. Critics are particularly singling out its satiric half-hour centerpiece, unfolding in real time, in which the three main characters argue on live TV with both themselves and the call-in audience as to whether their town square (pictured above) protests took place before or after the dictator's flight, and thus whether any of them qualify as revolutionary heroes.

The critical consensus says that none of the week's other openings jump out: Rocket Science is good, but not as good as Rushmore; 2 Days in Paris is good, but not as good as Before Sunset; Stardust is OK, but not as good as The Princess Bride; Rush Hour 3 is bad, and not nearly as good as Rush Hour.

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING (8/10-8/16)

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

Avg. - RT - MC

96.0 - 96 - 96 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - The Lives of Others

91.5 - 94 - 89 - No End in Sight

89.5 - 100 - 79 - 12:08 East of Bucharest

89.0 - 93 - 85 - The Bourne Ultimatum

89.0 - 91 - 87 - This is England

88.0 - 91 - 85 - Knocked Up

87.0 - 93 - 81 - Hairspray

84.5 - 89 - 80 - The Simpsons Movie

83.5 - 89 - 78 - Rescue Dawn

83.0 - 92 - 74 - Sicko

81.5 - 88 - 75 - Waitress

80.5 - 89 - 72 - Rocket Science

79.5 - 82 - 77 - Grindhouse

78.0 - 75 - 81 - Lady Chatterley

This week's openings, music-related films, and special screening picks after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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