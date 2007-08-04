This Week's Movies in L.A., 8/3/07-8/9/07



Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures



(This is a weekly one-stop resource for movies screening in L.A., with Rotten Tomatoes/Metacritic averages, showtimes and more. Almost all of these movies are also either currently screening outside of L.A. or will be in the near future.)

Instead of the what-it's-like-on-the-ground approach taken by the many Iraq documentaries thus far, No End in Sight attempts a more historical, and even bipartisan, overview of the whole bloody affair, and has received perhaps the best critical reception of any Iraq doc yet released (with the possible exception of last year's Iraq in Fragments). It is said to be a painfully thorough indictment of the Bush administration's mishandling of the war, regardless of whether one supports the idea behind it or not. After hitting New York first, it opens this week in L.A. Also opening this week to great reviews are skinhead drama This is England and, of course, The Bourne Ultimatum.

And opening to unsurprisingly terrible reviews is El Cantante, starring Marc Anthony in the biopic about the life of legendary salsa singer Hector Lavoe. The always unbearable J-Lo co-stars. At least the musical performances, as A. O. Scott writes, should be noteworthy.

Hector Lavoe - "El Cantante": mp3

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING (8/3-8/9)

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

Avg. - RT - MC

96.0 - 96 - 96 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - The Lives of Others

88.5 - 92 - 85 - No End in Sight

88.5 - 93 - 84 - The Bourne Ultimatum

88.0 - 91 - 85 - Knocked Up

87.0 - 93 - 81 - Hairspray

87.0 - 91 - 83 - This is England

84.5 - 89 - 80 - The Simpsons Movie

83.5 - 89 - 78 - Rescue Dawn

83.0 - 92 - 74 - Sicko

81.5 - 89 - 74 - Waitress

79.5 - 82 - 77 - Grindhouse

78.0 - 75 - 81 - Lady Chatterley

This week's openings, music-related films, and special screening picks after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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