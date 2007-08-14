Tonight in New York: Badly Drawn Boy



Photo by G3K

The poorly sketched fellow is performing at Spiegeltent at 10 p.m. Badly Drawn Boy used to be one of my favorite artists a few years back on the strength of the murky, Mercury Prize-winning The Hour of Bewilderbeast (which presumably everybody still loves) and the more straightforward, unabashedly XO-era Elliott Smith-like soundtrack to About a Boy (which I still love). Three straight disappointing albums later, here I am. I'll be there to review it for PopWatch so I can't help but hope he sticks to his early, amazing material or at least plays "Magic in the Air" - although I did listen to Born in the UK again last night, and if not quite a comeback record, I won't mind hearing a few of those songs.

Badly Drawn Boy - "Magic in the Air": mp3

Badly Drawn Boy - "Once Around the Block": mp3

L.A. dudes: Don't miss the One AM Radio at the Echo.

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Click below for more Tour Dates, or visit this month's New York Show Calendar for a full local listing.