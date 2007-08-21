Tonight in New York: Jose Gonzalez @ Spiegeltent



Photo by radio1interactive

Having just seen Badly Drawn Boy at the intimate venue, Spiegeltent should be a good/weird place to catch Swedish folkie Jose Gonzelez previewing tunes from his upcoming sophomore LP, In Our Nature. Let me know if he still sounds like Nick Drake.

Jose Gonzalez - "Love Will Tear Us Apart" (Joy Division cover): mp3

More Gonzalez dates, including a stop in L.A., after the jump. [Continue reading...]

08-21 New York, NY - Spiegeltent

09-27 New York, NY - Gramercy Theater *

09-28 New York, NY - Gramercy Theater #

09-29 New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

09-30 Boston, MA - Paradise #

10-01 Philadelphia, PA - World Café #

10-02 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

10-04 Chicago, IL - Park West #

10-05 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater #

10-07 Seattle, WA - Showbox #

10-08 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

10-09 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

10-10 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #

10-12 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre *

10-13 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café * * with James Blackshaw

# with Savath & Savalas (via Pitchfork)

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Click below for more Tour Dates.