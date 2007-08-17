Tonight in New York: The National



Photo by David Greenwald (more here)

Still touring after all these years, huh guys? Must be something in the water in Brooklyn: it seems like Grizzly Bear was on the road forever, too. This'll be my third time seeing the National and the first hearing them do songs from Boxer, which is still easily the second-best album of the year. The show's at South Street Seaport and it's free, so holla at yr boi if you see me there - I ran my cell phone through the washing machine last night, so it's probably the only way I'll run into you anyway.

The National - "Squalor Victoria" (live at the White Sessions): mp3

Previously: Live Recordings: The National - White Sessions

See the dates for the rest of the band's massive tour after the jump.

09/04/2007 @ Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

09/05/2007 @ Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

09/06/2007 @ Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

09/07/2007 @ Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle

09/08/2007 @ Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

09/10/2007 @ Orlando, FL - The Club @ Firestone

09/11/2007 @ Tallahassee, FL - Club Downunder

09/12/2007 @ Birmingham, AL - The Bottletree

09/14/2007 @ Dallas, TX - Grenada Theater

09/16/2007 @ Austin, TX - Zilker Park (Austin City Limits Festival)

09/18/2007 @ Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

09/19/2007 @ Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

09/20/2007 @ Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line

09/21/2007 @ Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

09/22/2007 @ Chicago, IL - The Vic

09/23/2007 @ Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

09/27/2007 @ San Diego, CA - Casbah

09/28/2007 @ Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

09/29/2007 @ San Francisco, CA - The Grand Ballroom

10/01/2007 @ Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/02/2007 @ Seattle, WA - Showbox

10/03/2007 @ Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

10/06/2007 @ Boston, MA - Roxy

10/07/2007 @ Montreal, Quebec - Le National

10/08/2007 @ Toronto, Ontario - Phoenix Concert Hall

10/31/2007 @ Belfast, Ireland - Spring + Airbrake

11/01/2007 @ Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

11/02/2007 @ Glasgow, Scotland - ABC

11/03/2007 @ Sheffield, England - Leadmill

11/04/2007 @ Manchester, England - Academy 2

11/06/2007 @ Birmingham, England - Irish Centre

11/07/2007 @ London, England - Shepherds Bush Empire

11/09/2007 @ Bristol, England - Anson Rooms

11/10/2007 @ Portsmouth, England - Pyramids

11/12/2007 @ Brussels, Belgium - AB

11/13/2007 @ Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

11/14/2007 @ Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

11/15/2007 @ Rennes, France - Ubu Club

11/16/2007 @ Angouleme, France - La Nef

11/17/2007 @ Barcelona, Spain - La del Apolo

11/19/2007 @ Clermont- Ferrand, France - Le Cooperative De Mai

11/20/2007 @ Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie

11/21/2007 @ Milan, Italy - Transilvania

11/22/2007 @ Zurich, Switzerland - Abart

11/23/2007 @ Zagreb, Croatia - KSET

11/24/2007 @ Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien

11/26/2007 @ Stuttgart, Germany - Schocken 12

11/27/2007 @ Cologne, Germany - Prime Club

11/28/2007 @ Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

11/30/2007 @ Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

12/01/2007 @ Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

12/02/2007 @ Oslo, Norway - John Dee

12/03/2007 @ Malmo, Sweden - KB

12/05/2007 @ Hamburg, Germany - Knust

12/06/2007 @ Berlin, Germany - Postbahnhof

***

Click below for more Tour Dates, or visit the New York Show Calendar for full local listings.