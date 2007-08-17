Tonight in New York: The National
Photo by David Greenwald (more here)
Still touring after all these years, huh guys? Must be something in the water in Brooklyn: it seems like Grizzly Bear was on the road forever, too. This'll be my third time seeing the National and the first hearing them do songs from Boxer, which is still easily the second-best album of the year. The show's at South Street Seaport and it's free, so holla at yr boi if you see me there - I ran my cell phone through the washing machine last night, so it's probably the only way I'll run into you anyway.
The National - "Squalor Victoria" (live at the White Sessions): mp3
Previously: Live Recordings: The National - White Sessions
See the dates for the rest of the band's massive tour after the jump.
09/04/2007 @ Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
09/05/2007 @ Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
09/06/2007 @ Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
09/07/2007 @ Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle
09/08/2007 @ Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
09/10/2007 @ Orlando, FL - The Club @ Firestone
09/11/2007 @ Tallahassee, FL - Club Downunder
09/12/2007 @ Birmingham, AL - The Bottletree
09/14/2007 @ Dallas, TX - Grenada Theater
09/16/2007 @ Austin, TX - Zilker Park (Austin City Limits Festival)
09/18/2007 @ Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
09/19/2007 @ Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
09/20/2007 @ Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line
09/21/2007 @ Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
09/22/2007 @ Chicago, IL - The Vic
09/23/2007 @ Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater
09/27/2007 @ San Diego, CA - Casbah
09/28/2007 @ Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
09/29/2007 @ San Francisco, CA - The Grand Ballroom
10/01/2007 @ Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/02/2007 @ Seattle, WA - Showbox
10/03/2007 @ Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom
10/06/2007 @ Boston, MA - Roxy
10/07/2007 @ Montreal, Quebec - Le National
10/08/2007 @ Toronto, Ontario - Phoenix Concert Hall
10/31/2007 @ Belfast, Ireland - Spring + Airbrake
11/01/2007 @ Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
11/02/2007 @ Glasgow, Scotland - ABC
11/03/2007 @ Sheffield, England - Leadmill
11/04/2007 @ Manchester, England - Academy 2
11/06/2007 @ Birmingham, England - Irish Centre
11/07/2007 @ London, England - Shepherds Bush Empire
11/09/2007 @ Bristol, England - Anson Rooms
11/10/2007 @ Portsmouth, England - Pyramids
11/12/2007 @ Brussels, Belgium - AB
11/13/2007 @ Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
11/14/2007 @ Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
11/15/2007 @ Rennes, France - Ubu Club
11/16/2007 @ Angouleme, France - La Nef
11/17/2007 @ Barcelona, Spain - La del Apolo
11/19/2007 @ Clermont- Ferrand, France - Le Cooperative De Mai
11/20/2007 @ Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie
11/21/2007 @ Milan, Italy - Transilvania
11/22/2007 @ Zurich, Switzerland - Abart
11/23/2007 @ Zagreb, Croatia - KSET
11/24/2007 @ Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien
11/26/2007 @ Stuttgart, Germany - Schocken 12
11/27/2007 @ Cologne, Germany - Prime Club
11/28/2007 @ Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg
11/30/2007 @ Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
12/01/2007 @ Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
12/02/2007 @ Oslo, Norway - John Dee
12/03/2007 @ Malmo, Sweden - KB
12/05/2007 @ Hamburg, Germany - Knust
12/06/2007 @ Berlin, Germany - Postbahnhof
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Click below for more Tour Dates, or visit the New York Show Calendar for full local listings.