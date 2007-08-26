Video: Ryan Adams covers "I Want It That Way"

Dear YouTube,

Thanks for allowing moments like this to last a lifetime.

Sincerely,

Dave Rawkblog

P.S. Last night I went out to a kareoke bar with a group of future investment bankers and let me tell you, this song brought the house down.

Update! A quick search of the Live Music Archive turned up this recording, one of several times he performed (or attempted to perform) the song back in 2000.

Ryan Adams - "I Want it That Way" (live Backstreet Boys cover): mp3

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