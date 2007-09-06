Cuban Linx #33: Q-Tip, Wilco, Etc.

Been a while. Sorry dudes, had to take a break from Google Reader for a minute or I would've gone crazy. Aaaaaand we're back:

Q-Tip talks to EW.com and (in a very lengthy interview) with Status Ain't Hood about his upcoming album, Renaissance - his first release in eight years. He's scrapped two albums in that time, Open and Kamaal the Abstract, both of which are illegally but freely available online if you know where to look. Are they any good? I haven't heard 'em yet, but I'll let you know when I do.