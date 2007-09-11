Cuban Linx #34: "Dick in a Box," The Onion, "Iron Man"

"Dick in a Box" won a goddamn Emmy.

The Onion: Pitchfork Gives Music a 6.8

The trailer for Iron Man is out, and it looks pretty incredible. And the totally genius use of a certain Black Sabbath song? Man, that's just icing on the cake.

And in horrible news for Ryan Adams fans (read: me), Paste reports that the box set is getting pushed until 2008 and it may not have the unreleased albums (Suicide Handbook, etc.) that we're all breathlessly awaiting. He's going to put out an EP in October, though.

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