Cuban Linx #35: Rosh Hashanah Edition



Photo by nervsappy

Happy new year, Jews. Things we missed while we were in shul:

It's K Records' 25th anniversary, and Asthmatic Kitty Records is celebrating by streaming covers of K classics. You may remember K as the label behind such luminaries as Beat Happening, the Microphones and my beloved Softies (whose "These Sad Times" is covered in K-style lo-fi by Smoke Detector). (via You Ain't No Picasso)

The Softies - "These Sad Times": mp3

On the indie-pop tip, Math and Physics Club have an EP with four new songs coming out October 1st!!!

Hate Something Beautiful has some great photos from Wednesday's Spoon show at the Henry Fonda, one of my favorite L.A. venues.

Over at Stereogum, Devendra Banhart takes us on a magical mystery tour of his house. Dunno about you guys, but Smokey Rolls Blunts Down Thunder Canyon (out 9/25) sounds all types of awesome (if, yes, way too long) to me.

Devendra Banhart - "Seahorse": mp3

Lastly, Canadian folkies Great Lake Swimmers have a new live EP and they're giving it away like so many digital campaign fliers. Grab it at An Aquarium Drunkard.

On another note, fellas, get excited: I've been listening to new bands right and left these days and have a flurry of great stuff coming over the next few weeks.

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