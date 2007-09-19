Cuban Linx #37: Jay-Z talks Kanye, Electronic Music, The Pipettes return

Jay-Z talks to EW.com about Kanye West, owning New York and almost doing Lil Wayne's verses (!) on "Barry Bonds."

Slate writes about the Justice-and-LCD Soundsystem-led second coming of electronica in a trend story so smart and obvious I bet SPIN is kicking itself over it right now.

Hey dudes, remember the Pipettes? Their record is dropping stateside on Oct. 2, but you can hear the two new bonus tracks - which are good, but no competition for the original album tracks - over on Brugo. Raise your hand if you think they should open for the Spice Girls on the reunion tour.

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