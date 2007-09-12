Everybodyfields Hurts



Photo by David Butler



Authenticity counts for a lot in country music. You want to listen to someone whose throat sounds whiskey soured, whose heart sounds beat up and left for dead on the side of some dusty road. You want romance and blood, sad songs and waltzes. You should probably hear this Everybodyfields record, it's got all that stuff.

The Everybodyfields - "Lonely Anywhere": mp3

The Everybodyfields - "Aeroplane": mp3

(Nothing is Okay is out now and you should buy it and write about it on your blog so this band can stop being so criminally ignored)

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