

Photo by gregoryperez

You guys know that Talking Heads album More Songs About Buildings and Food? The Good Life's new record is pretty much More Songs About Girls and Shitty Relationships, but that's frontman Tim Kasher for you: ever the hopeless unromantic. I've always prefered his folkier side project to Cursive's more carthatic anthems, and this album is no exception. Thought it's not quite as painful as the truly heartwrenching Album of the Year, his songs still cut deep enough to draw blood.

The Good Life - "Heartbroke": mp3

The Good Life - "You Don't Feel Like Home To Me": mp3

Elsewhere: Eric "Marathonpacks" Harvey's Pitchfork review is pretty right-on.

(Help Wanted Nights is out now on Saddle Creek)

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