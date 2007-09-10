Live Recordings: Daft Punk @ Coachella 2006, 4.29.06



Photo by David Greenwald (more here)

(Update: The mp3 link is down.)

I'm heading over to Capitol Records later this afternoon to hear Daft Punk's Alive 2007, a document of the band's recent, mindblowing tour. I'm excited, obviously, because for whatever reason it's the Summer of Daft Punk in Young Hipster America, but also because it'll be the chance for me to kinda relive the French duo's legendary Coachella performance. It's been funny for me to see that concert continue to grow in critical stature the farther away we get from it, but that glorious night on the polo fields was indeed a seminal concert experience, one that signaled the rebirth of a group that once seemed content to retire graciously to the house music canon.

But hey, why wait? Since the album's not out until Nov. 20, let's relive that sweat-drenched night right now.

Daft Punk - "Live at Coachella 2006": mp3 (143 mb)

Mostly accurate tracklist after the jump.

1. Crowd/Intro

2. Robot Rock/Oh Yeah/Touch It

3. Technologic/Voyager

4. Television Rules The Nation/Around The World

5. Crescendolls/Too Long/Veridis Quo

6. Steam Machine/Harder Better Faster Stronger/Television Rules The Nation/Technologic/Around The World/Too Long

7. Face To Face/Harder Better Faster Stronger/Short Circuit

8. One More Time/Aerodynamic

9. (High Fidelity or Fresh?)/The Brainwasher/Rollin' & Scratchin'/Prime Time Of Your Life/Alive

10. Steam Machine/Da Funk/Daftendirekt

11. Superheroes/Human After All/Rollin' & Scratchin'

12. Crowd Applause Previously: Photoblogging Coachella, Pt. 1 / Film Review: Daft Punk's Electroma

***

Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live Bootlegs, demos and rarities.