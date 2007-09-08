Live: Vampire Weekend @ Columbia University, 9.01.07



All photos by David Greenwald

Vampire Weekend plays indie-rock you can take home to Mom. They were fun, harmless - the sort of toothless, catchy band that college freshman will prize as a private discovery and listen to incessantly for three months before Stereogum moves on to the next band. Which isn't to say that I didn't like 'em. Also: note the prominently placed Daft Punk shirt at the right corner of this photo. You're a cool kid, Columbia concerts staff DJ!

More photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]



You don't need shoes to know how to rock.

Vampire Weekend - "Oxford Comma": mp3

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