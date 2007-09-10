Los Angeles Show Calendar: September 2007
Spoon / Photo by David Greenwald (more here)
Getting started a little late this month, but as you can see, there are plenty of shows left to kick off the fall concert season. I wish I was getting back into town in time to catch Spoon's three night run at the Fonda or see my beloved Math and Physics Club opening for the Lucksmiths, but I will be on hand for the National's 9/28 performance - my fourth time seeing the band, and second in as many months. I'm particularly looking forward to see St. Vincent shred her way through Marry Me again. What shows are you guys planning on going to? (As always, these are my recommendations and it's far from a complete listing - try Los Anjealous or Oh My Rockness for that.)
See my September picks after the jump. [Continue reading...]
Sunday, 9/9 - Lucinda Williams @ The El Rey (performing Sweet Old Road)
Monday, 9/10 - Lucinda Williams @ The El Rey (performing Lucinda Williams)
Monday, 9/10-Wednesday, 9/12 - Spoon @ The Henry Fonda Theater
Monday, 9/10 - Lily Allen @ House of Blues Anaheim
Tuesday, 9/11 - Art Brut @ The Key Club
Thursday, 9/13 - Wolf Parade @ The El Rey
Saturday, 9/15 - Sir Mix-a-Lot @ The Viper Room
Monday, 9/17 - Peter Bjorn and John with the Clientele @ The Wiltern
Tuesday, 9/18 - Animal Collective @ The Henry Fonda Theater
Tuesday, 9/18-Thursday, 9/20 - Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ The Troubadour
Wednesday, 9/19 and Thursday, 9/20 - The New Pornographers with Lavender Diamond @ The Henry Fonda Theater
Thursday, 9/20 - Arcade Fire with LCD Soundsystem @ The Hollywood Bowl
Thursday, 9/20 - Damien Rice @ The Greek Theatre
Friday, 9/21 - Diplo @ The Echoplex
Friday, 9/21 - Cat Power @ The Avalon
Friday, 9/21 - The Lucksmiths with Math and Physics Club @ The El Cid
Saturday, 9/22 - Simian Mobile Disco @ The Echoplex
Sunday, 9/23 - Rufus Wainwright @ The Hollywood Bowl
Friday, 9/28 - Low @ The Troubadour
Friday, 9/28 - The National with St. Vincent @ The Wiltern <-- My triumphant return to Los Angeles! Saturday, 9/29 - Low @ The Troubadour
Cat Power - "The Greatest": mp3
LCD Soundsystem - "All My Friends": mp3
Math and Physics Club - "Darling, Please Come Home": mp3
The National - "Fake Empire": mp3
As of Sept. 23, I'll be back in sunny Southern California, which means I'll probably discontinue the NYC concert calendar - unless you guys want me to keep doing it, in which case I'll be happy to oblige.
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