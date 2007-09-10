Los Angeles Show Calendar: September 2007



Spoon / Photo by David Greenwald (more here)

Getting started a little late this month, but as you can see, there are plenty of shows left to kick off the fall concert season. I wish I was getting back into town in time to catch Spoon's three night run at the Fonda or see my beloved Math and Physics Club opening for the Lucksmiths, but I will be on hand for the National's 9/28 performance - my fourth time seeing the band, and second in as many months. I'm particularly looking forward to see St. Vincent shred her way through Marry Me again. What shows are you guys planning on going to? (As always, these are my recommendations and it's far from a complete listing - try Los Anjealous or Oh My Rockness for that.)

See my September picks after the jump. [Continue reading...]

***

Click below for more Tour Dates.