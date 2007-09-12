New Band of Horses: "Is There a Ghost"



Photo by hooverdust



You know when a song does exactly what you're expecting and is still totally satisfying? That's Band of Horses' "Is There a Ghost," which offers no alarms and even less surprises. Wailing vocals? Uh-huh. Pounding electric guitars? Check. Inevitable climax? Yup. Good! More of this, dudes. Last time around these guys didn't have much luck with the ballads, so hopefully sophomore album Cease to Begin is heavy on the rockers, paint-by-numbers or not.

Band of Horses - "Is There a Ghost": mp3

(Cease to Begin is due Oct. 9 on Sub Pop)

***

Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming releases or visit our MP3-filled Album Release Calendar.