New Music: Cut Off Your Hands - "You & I"

"You & I" is the first I've heard from Cut Off Your Hands, a bracingly tight post-punk band with songs sharp enough to cut diamonds. They sound a lot like Hot Hot Heat or Bloc Party did on their earliest recordings: hungry, focused and surprisingly danceable. Not that anybody dances to music with guitars anymore (unless those guitars are made by laptops and sampled by Kanye West).

Cut Off Your Hands - "You & I": mp3

(The Shaky Hands EP is due on Oct. 9 from IAMSOUND Records)

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