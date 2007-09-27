Spend a Night or Ten with Morrissey

Art deco ain't dead at 6215 Sunset. Well, not yet anyway. (Shot by dvshorts

Morrissey, that Sultan of Sadness, that Master of Maudlin, that Baron of Bleakness, will be bringing his band, his songs, and his tears to the Hollywood Palladium for 10 not-quite-consecutive nights starting October 2. Tickets will cost you $50, plus $10.80 and a little bit of your dignity in service charges.

After the Morrissey dates, the historic venue takes a year off for renovations under the avaricious auspices of Live Nation, till recently Clear Channel's concert arm. What changes Live Nation plans on making during that time no one seems to know exactly, but you can bet the enormous wooden dance floor will get the axe. "The venue will get a top to bottom overhaul of all interior and exterior areas that will bring the music hall up to date," they say in a release.

By the way, the concert behemoth says of their service fees:



These fee's are applied to pay for the ticketing companies computer equipment, telephone lines, distribution network, credit/debit card processing services, merchant fees, ticket stock, labor and all other costs associated with the ticket transaction.

In other words: We charge 'em because we can, and we have no idea how to use apostrophes.

The Smiths – "Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me": mp3