Hey, folks. We know we're not the only blog (or site, or Web 2.0 start-up) around, so below you'll find a listing of a few of our favorites. Please give special attention to the live music/bootlegs listings: There's an abundance of great legal, live recordings out there. And feel free to support L.A.'s burgeoning music blog scene.

Twitter:

Dave Rawkblog | Bands/Artists List

Music Blogs:

Bradley's Almanac | The Catbirdseat| Chromewaves | Easily Fooled | Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands | Gorilla Vs. Bear | I Guess I'm Floating | Indie Shuffle | Knox Road | Largehearted Boy | Music For Kids Who Can't Read Good | My Old Kentucky Blog | Said The Gramophone | Skatterbrain | Soul Sides | Stereogum | You Ain't No Picasso

L.A. Music Blogs:

An Aquarium Drunkard | Buzz Bands | Floating Away | Hate Something Beautiful | Passion of the Weiss | Rewriteable Content | Rock Insider | Radio Free Silver Lake | Inflight At Night | You Set The Scene | LA-Underground | Speed of Dark

MP3 Aggregators:

Elbo.ws | The Hype Machine

Blog Labels:

Autumn Tone | Catbird Records | JAXart

L.A. Blogs:

LAist | Losanjealous | Racked LA

L.A. Events + Tour Dates:

Flavorpill LA | Oh My Rockness | Upcoming.org | Songkick

Live Music/Bootlegs:

Archive.org | Daytrotter | Mount Eerie Preservation Society (The Microphones) | NYC Taper | Ryan Adams Archive | Trash Treasury (Elliott Smith) | Via Chicago (Wilco)

Arts & Entertainment:

Cokemachineglow | New York Times: Movies | Vulture (New York Magazine)

Style:

GQ | Nerd Boyfriend | Put This On | Valet

Radio + Podcasts:

Cokemachineglow Podcast | The Sound of Young America | UCLAradio.com

Web Comics & Comic People:

Achewood | Dinosaur Comics | Dudels! | Exploding Dog | Neil Gaiman | The Perry Bible Fellowship