Cuban Linx: Nas' "Nigger," "Gossip Girl" and Year-End Lists

New York rapper Nas, never one to shy away from controversy, just changed his latest album's name from Nigga to Nigger - presumably so that even Sasha "I hate white people!" Frere-Jones will have a hard time talking about it. The album's due Dec. 11 on Def Jam.

On the lighter side, I've been watching and mostly enjoying the increasingly OC-like Gossip Girl, but as EW.com blogger Youyoung Lee writes (or skewers), it's getting formulaic real quick. Also, still-sunnier-than-Marissa lead actress Blake Lively told People.com this week that "Brad Pitt poops." Does he ever.

But speaking of SF/J, The Catbirdseat notes the absence of the (white) hipster-embraced indie-rap phenomenon from that now-infamous New Yorker piece - as did I. More importantly, dude once again handicaps the 2007 AOTY/year-end lists and is, once again, astute and hilarious. Me, I'm going to be happy when this year is over so everybody can stop giving a shit about Deerhunter and Dan Deacon.

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