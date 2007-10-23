Cuban Linx: OiNK Croaks

Kermit & Miss Piggy – shot by Ma1974

First TV Links and now this: The BBC reports this morning that OiNK, where I have an account, to which I've never been, has been raided. Since two-makes-a-trend in online journalism, I think it's fair to say that this marks a concerted effort by British authorities to crackdown on websites that connect copyright infringers. If British copyright precedents are anything like American ones, we won't see these sites back anytime soon. I blame Lars Ulrich.

In the meantime, the end of OiNK serves to further drive music piracy above ground, as with music blogs; are bloggers next to get arrested? I eagerly await dread the day when Dave's house gets raided and his face is pixelated in news reports. Elsewhere:

Torrent Freak recaps the situation.

I Guess I'm Floating reflects on OiNK's rise to fame.

MetaFilter users discuss what will emerge as the next OiNK.