gkla mix: Tossin' Enforcin'

If your heart isn't beating 140 bpm by the end of this mix, I think there is something wrong with you. There's basically nothing mellow about this one and, as you may notice from all the parentheses, it's very electronic. Big-ass bass synths are the name of the game here, but of course I can't resist a fair amount of silly stuff throughout.

gkla – Tossin' Enforcin': mp3

Heavy but not serious, the tracklist follows the jump. [Continue reading...]

Calvin Harris – Merrymaking at My Place (Mr. Oizo remix)

I've never met him in real life, but I bet when he sweats, Mr. Oizo oozes liquid joy.

Supersystem – Born into the World

This song's been kicking around a couple years, but I've been spinning it lately and people always ask who it is. Now you know.

Thievery Corporation & David Byrne – Heart's a Lonely Hunter

When he dies, I think we should bronze David Byrne's body and make him a monument to which annual pilgrimage is required.

Parvati Khan – Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja

Bollywood? More like Ballerwood, amirite?

'Lectric Workers – Robot Is Systematic

Something tells me that Daft Punk modeled their entire schtick after this song. It even contains the nonsense word, "technologic."

Interpol – Heinrich Manuever (Paul Epworth Phones remix)

Mark Ronson – Stop Me (Dirty South remix)

So heavy.

Pase Rock & Diplo – The Motherfucking Rave Is Over This beat is so raw and awesome. You really can't miss with James Brown samples.

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)

I finished a set with this song the other day and Carman said, "That was a really gay set." It's a minor point of pride with me that I like gayer music than anyone else I know.

Gary Glitter/Sean Kingston – Hey Beautiful Girls (DJ Allen Bina mashup)

I'll bet you anything that Sean Kingston's Jamaican accent is not real.

Green Velvet – Shake & Pop

This track is just unbelievable. It's about 7 minutes long and I have to hear it in its entirety every time. It's so simple, yet it pays off so well with that refrain: "I like electro / I like retro / I like ghetto, house, and techno." I swear, this song should be taught in Musicology of Dance Music classes.

Justice & Uffie – The Party (L.A. Riots remix) Justice – D.A.N.C.E. (Les Ryhtmes Digitales remix)

There's this impulse with Justice tracks where you say to yourself, "Can't we just bury this band already?" But someday, when their smashes aren't the staples of every hipster bar in America, unknowing dabblers and naive newcomers will discover this enormously rewarding French electro duo and get blown away all over again. What I'm saying is: it's a fine line between "played out" and "canonized."

Klaxons – Gravity's Rainbow (Van She remix)

I once heard someone say, "The only thing this band is good for is remixes." Not so, but this is a pretty awesome remix all the same.

Spank Rock – Bump (Thunderous Olympians remix) (Back from Japan edit)

Wu-Tang Clan – Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nothing to Fuck with (Bird Peterson remix)

Jackson 5 – I Want You Back (Dre Skull remix)

Holy epic remixes.