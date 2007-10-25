Hot Town, Summer in the City

A conversation with Matt Skatterbrain last night led me to cruise MySpace for some new music, and I think I found a winner: judging by a single song, a demo for their upcoming album Summer in the City, the Lost Weekends' blend of crooning classic pop with the raw emotion of folk and alt.country could make some waves when they drop the full-length. No MP3s as of yet, but you can stream "Half as Pretty as You" on MySpace. Go listen and be their friend! Dudes look pretty lonely over there.

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