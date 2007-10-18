Live: Fujiya & Miyagi @ The Echoplex, 10.13.07



It's like he knows I'm there! / All photos by David Greenwald

Can't say I was too impressed by these guys - too much Kraut, not enough rock - but thanks to a handy-dandy photo pass, I took some of the best concert photos of my life. What do you think, did I? (Photos of the opening act, Project Jenny, Project Jan, are here.)

Before you take the jump, don't miss this exclusive track from the Rawkblog's resident DJ:

Fujiya & Miyagi - "Collarbone" (gkla edit): mp3

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.