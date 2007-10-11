Live: Parts & Labor @ Bowery Ballroom, 9.22.07



All photos by David Greenwald

I only caught the tail end of Parts and Labor's eardrum-punishing set but - while I'm a fan of this year's Mapmaker - I heard enough to be glad I'd missed the rest. I can't speak for their headlining performances, but while opening for Les Savy Fav (photos here), the band played the kind of noisy "experimental" rock that sounds brilliant in Brooklyn and a little silly everywhere else...like the Lower East Side. Another photo and an MP3 after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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