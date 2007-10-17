Live: Project Jenny, Project Jan @ The Echoplex, 10.13.07
All photos by David Greenwald
Color me impressed. I've been known to skip the openers at shows lately, but Project Jenny, Project Jan were not only better than Fujiya & Miyagi, the night's headliners, but straight up blew me away. The duo's beats were unstoppable - a mix of thudding electro and worldbeat samples - and singer Jeremy Haines was as charismatic and likeable a frontman as I've seen in ages. Dude did more dancing during one song than the audience did the whole night. More pictures after the jump. [Continue reading...]
(Hear the band on MySpace)
***
I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.