Live Recordings: The Clipse ft. the Roots @ The Norva, Norfolk, VA - 9.27.07



The Clipse rock Columbia / Photo by David Greenwald (more here)



(Update: The mp3 link is down.)

I've been to a couple of rap shows - including Ghostface Killah just days ago - since seeing the Clipse obliterate Columbia University this summer, but the duo's performance is still the high-water mark. This one might top it: Does it get any better than being backed by the Roots at a home-state show? 19 minutes of high-fidelity fire says no.

The Clipse ft. The Roots - "Live @ The Norva, Norfolk, VA - 9.27.07": mp3

Previously: Photos: The Clipse at Columbia University, New York, NY - 9.01.07

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