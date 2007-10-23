Live: The Weakerthans @ The El Rey, 10.02.07



All photos by David Greenwald



Catching up on concert photos, finally. I've still got a few shots from Boris (!) the other night that should be up soon enough. In the meantime, though, go see the Weakerthans if they come to your town - while their recent releases haven't lived up to the career-defining Left and Leaving, their lyrically-minded brand of folk-punk makes for a hell of a show.

More photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.