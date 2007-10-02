Radiohead - In Rainbows: The Definitive Preview



Photo by Pretty Litratista

As promised, an updated version of the LP7 preview I posted a while back with the best recordings of the live versions from Radiohead's last few tours. They're all glorious. Enjoy them while we count down the days (!!!) until In Rainbows.

(Update: The mp3 links are down.)

Download the whole thing: zip

In Rainbows:

1. 15 Step: mp3

2. Bodysnatchers: mp3

3. Nude: mp3

(acoustic version: mp3)

4. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi: mp3

5. All I Need: mp3

6. Faust Arp

7. Reckoner: mp3

(acoustic version: mp3)

8. House of Cards: mp3

(acoustic version: mp3)

9. Jigsaw Falling Into Place: mp3

10. Videotape: mp3

Disc 2:

1. MK 1

2. Down Is the New Up: mp3

3. Go Slowly: mp3

4. MK 2

5. Last Flowers: mp3 (acoustic version)

6. Up on the Ladder: mp3

7. Bangers and Mash: mp3

8. 4 Minute Warning: mp3

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.