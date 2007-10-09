RADIOHEAD LEAKS

Just kidding! But rumor has it that In Rainbows is dropping at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. Which is in less than 5 hours. The blogger in me very badly wants to sit here and live-blog my first listen but I imagine every blog in the universe is going to be doing that so maybe I'll hold off and blog this new Ravens & Chimes song. Blog? Blog blog blog blog.

Ravens & Chimes - "Eleventh St." (acoustic): mp3

I'm interviewing Asher from the band today, so keep an eye out for that. The fantastic Reichenbach Falls is out today. Also out? Jens Lekman's life-altering Night Falls Over Kortedala. Go pick 'em up quick, folks - in five hours nobody's going to care about anything but Radiohead, myself included.