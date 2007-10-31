We are here to help you sing your songs / we are here to help you sing your songs / 'cause tomorrow comes and no one calls...

Happy holidays, ghosts and ghouls. Before you go trick-or-treating or whatever it is you crazy kids do these days (like naming LOLCD Soundsystem the #1 album of the year?!), give a listen to one of my favorite Ryan Adams tracks, a b-side from the Love Is Hell New York sessions.

Ryan Adams - "Halloween": mp3

What's everyone going as tonight? I was Michael Cera in Superbad on Friday and that went over pretty well.

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