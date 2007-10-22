Videos: Neil Young - "Chromes Dreams II"

Longtime readers know I'm an adoring Neil Young fan. I've enjoyed all of his recent albums to some degree, and judging by these videos - which are just excuses to get some streaming audio on YouTube and not bother with leaking MP3s - the new album won't be any different. My favorite is "Dirty Old Man" (above), a fittingly boozy, bluesy rocker that finds Young singing "I like to get hammered on Friday night / Sometimes I can't wait so Monday's all right." Is it ever. Check out a few more songs after the jump. [Continue reading...]

"Spirit Road" "The Way" "The Believer" (Chrome Dreams II is due Oct. 23 on Warner)

***

Click below for more Videos.