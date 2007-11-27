Ambient Series: Early Songs - "Wind Wound"

The band is called Early Songs for a reason: these aren't just foggy mood pieces. Wind Wound is a record of folk instrumentals led by picked acoustic guitars and airy brushed drums, one full of intertwined melodic voices. "Turn and Face Me," the disc's strongest cut, succeeds on the strength of its austerity; while other songs welcome chamber instruments (the next track, "Jul. 23," brings in strings and piano), it follows a simple, uncluttered verse/chorus structure that lets its guitars breath and explore.

Early Songs - "Turn and Face Me": mp3

(Wind Wound is out now on Preservation)

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