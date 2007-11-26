"Control" back in Los Angeles

The Control trailer

Anton Corbijn's Joy Division biopic Control is playing in Los Angeles again, this time at the none-too-luxurious Regency Fairfax Theatre at Fairfax and Beverly. Regency's website gives 7:30 showtimes today through Thursday, though it doesn't say when the run ends. Tickets are a paltry $3, so "I already know the ending" is no excuse for staying home!

Here's the insightful debriefing Rawkblog's Carman Tse gave on the film, and if you missed Joy Division überfan Chris Ott's Control thoughts, peep them, too.

***

Click below for more Film & Television.