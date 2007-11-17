Live: Division Day @ The Echoplex, 11.15.07



All photos by David Greenwald

Division Day rocked the Echoplex on Thursday, in support of both Film School and their own stellar "new" (okay, reissued) debut, Beartrap Island. The old stuff ("The Mean Way In") sounded as good as the newer material ("Tigers" was as ferocious as its title) -- the band's grown up a lot since the first time I saw them. You grows up and you grows up and you grows up!

Division Day - "Tigers": mp3

Division Day - "Every Shining Time You Arrive" (Sunny Day Real Estate cover): mp3

More photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]



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