Live: Eulogies @ The Echoplex, 11.15.07



All photos by David Greenwald

I'd never heard Eulogies before seeing them open for Film School and Division Day last night, but I walked away impressed. The band plays a shaggy, fuzzy brand of American power-pop that recalls the Broken West and Centro-matic - a sound that never goes out of style. Also, their bassist looked like Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Cheers, buddy.

Eulogies - "Life Boat": mp3

More photos after the jump! [Continue reading...]

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