Live: Sigur Ros @ UCLA, 11.03.07



Photo by David Greenwald

Three Sigur Ros songs are better than none, right? The Icelandic band played a rare, ridiculously short acoustic set at UCLA last week before screening their new film, Heima, a hodgepodge of concert footage from an Icelandic tour, artsy, Ansel Adams-esque nature shots and some feel-good band interviews. The moments where the music and the stark beauty of Iceland intersected were the film's best, and it was often visually impressive, especially when it documented the band's performances in unusual venues - an open field, an abandoned ship. But other portions came off a bit self-serving, especially the multiple discussions of how great it was that the band was touring their home country and playing free shows for everyone! But luckily the music, despite the band's trademark lengthy run-times, never sounded indulgent; particularly gorgeous was an acoustic rendition of Agaetis Byrjun's classic title track. More photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]



Photos by David Greenwald

Photo by Cayla McCrae

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