Live: Ted Leo & the Pharmacists @ The El Rey, 10.30.07



All photos by David Greenwald



Should've charged my batteries: My camera died at this show just after Quasi's opening performance, but luckily I got a few good shots of Ted Leo in first. I've been wanting to see the guy for years and he didn't disappoint, knocking classics ("Me and Mia," "Where Have All the Rude Boys Gone?") and the new stuff ("Bomb. Repeat. Bomb.") out of the park. He's one of the most energetic performers I've ever seen - within the first few minutes, his polo shirt was soaked through and sweat poured off his arms like mountain spring water while he was strumming. And he was always strumming. Ted's quite the comedian as well, bantering with the crowd about his childhood and whatever came to mind. Oh, and while he didn't do everybody's favorite Kelly Clarkson cover, he segued into Daft Punk's "One More Time." MP3s and more photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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